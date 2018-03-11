Jordan picks finalists for solar, wind power bids

Jordan selected 45 companies including France’s Total SA and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power as finalists to bid for six solar and wind energy power plants with total capacity of 300 megawatts of power. The 31 companies selected for the four solar power plants include Linuo Group, FRV Solar Holdings, ACWA Power, Chint Solar, Total Solar and TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis, Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh said in a phone interview. The plants would each have capacity of 50 megawatts, he said.

The 14 companies for the two wind plants include Alcazar Energy, SamGreenPower, ACWA Power, Eesti Energia, Korea Southern Power and EMA Power Investment, the minister said. All companies are expected to submit technical and financial details of their offers by the end of the month, he said.