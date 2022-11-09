European solar and wind energy production grew year on year in October

In the month of October, the solar energy production increased compared to the same month of 2021 in all analysed European markets. The largest increase, of 19%, was registered in the Italian market, followed by the 16% rise of the Portuguese market. Portugal also registered the highest year?on?year increase in wind energy production, of 27%. In addition, in October, the production with this technology was the highest in recent months in most markets.

Solar photovoltaic and thermoelectric energy production and wind energy production

During the month of October, the solar energy production decreased compared to the previous month in all European markets analysed at AleaSoft Energy Forecasting, as radiation decreases in autumn. The largest drop was that of the Spanish market, of 33%. In the rest of the markets the decreases were between 17% of the Italian market and 29% of the French market.

On the other hand, if the solar energy production of October is compared with that of the same month of 2021, it increased in all analysed markets. The largest increase was that of the Italian market, of 19%, followed by that of the Portuguese market, of 16%. In the German and French markets, the solar energy production increased by 10% and 12% respectively, while the smallest increase, of 3.6%, corresponded to the Spanish market.

This year?on?year growth in solar energy production was determined by the increase in the installed capacity of this technology. The solar photovoltaic capacity installed in Mainland Spain increased by 28% compared to that installed at the end of October 2021, until 17 578 MW, while the solar thermal capacity remained unchanged. In the case of Portugal, the year?on?year increase in the installed solar capacity was 50%, reaching a total of 1699 MW.

Source: Prepared by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting using data from ENTSO-E, RTE, REN, REE and TERNA.

Source: Prepared by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting using data from ENTSO-E, RTE, REN, REE and TERNA.

In the month of October, the wind energy production increased compared to the previous month in almost all analysed European markets. The exception was the Italian market, with a decrease of 40%. On the other hand, the largest rise, of 45%, was registered in the French market. In the rest of the markets, the increases were between 20% of the Spanish market and 31% of the German market.

When comparing the wind energy production of October 2022 compared to that of the same period of the previous year, decreases were registered in the German and Italian markets, of 16% and 37%, respectively. In the rest of the markets, the wind energy production increased. The largest rise, of 27%, was that of the Portuguese market. In the Spanish market the increase was 19%, while in the French market it was 5.4%.

Compared to the wind energy capacity installed at the end of October 2021, in October 2022 there were increases in both Spain and Portugal. In Spain, the increase was 4.6%, to 28 994 MW. In the case of Portugal, the increase in the installed capacity of this technology was 2.8%, reaching 5389 MW.

On the other hand, in the month of October 2022, the wind energy production was the highest in recent months in most markets. In the case of Germany and Spain, the monthly wind energy production reached the highest value since April. In Portugal, the highest monthly production since March was registered and in France, the wind energy production for October was the highest since February 2022.

Source: Prepared by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting using data from ENTSO-E, RTE, REN, REE and TERNA.

AleaSoft Energy Forecasting’s analysis on the prospects for energy markets in Europe and the renewable energy projects financing

Long term price forecast for the Iberian electricity market MIBEL made at the end of October 2010 by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting.