Nordex Group wins 94 MW project in Poland

The Nordex Group has received an order for the installation of a 94 MW wind farm in Poland. The “Pomerania” wind power project is to be built in the north of the country, near the town of Sztum. The Nordex Group is to supply and install 28 N131/3600 wind turbines and one N117/3000 machine for its customer, the Lithuanian utility Lietuvos Energija. Completion is scheduled for summer 2020. The contract also includes a Premium Service Agreement covering a period of 15 years. This is the biggest order to date for the Polish subsidiary, Nordex Polska.

Good wind speeds at hub heights of 114 metres and 120 metres allow the wind farm to achieve capacity factor exceeding 40 percent.

“We very much appreciate the confidence that Lietuvos Energija has once again placed in us. Thanks to the size of the wind farm, the excellent wind conditions and the efficient technology, the project will be able to make a significant contribution to the Polish energy mix. We are proud to be building our largest wind farm in Poland with such a prestigious customer and look forward to further collaboration in the region,” says Dr. Ilya Hartmann, CEO Division Europe of the Nordex Group.