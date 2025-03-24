LS Cable & System Expands into Offshore Wind Power Market with Strategic Investments

LS Cable & System announced on the 24th that it will expand its offshore wind power-related business with subsidiaries such as Gaon Cable, LS Eco Energy, LS Materials, and LS Marine Solutions.

Starting with LS Materials on the 24th, these four subsidiaries plan to reflect “investment, operation, and technology development of offshore wind and energy-related businesses” in their business purposes through a general shareholders’ meeting.

Through this, LS Cable & System plans to strengthen its competitiveness across the value chain of the offshore wind power industry and expand its eco-friendly energy portfolio.

This project expansion is aimed at proactively responding to market expansion such as the announcement of the Special Act on Offshore Wind Power and the promotion of the ‘West Coast Energy Expressway’. LS Cable & System plans to lead the offshore wind power market based on its experience in building the only HVDC (ultra-high voltage direct current transmission) submarine transmission network in Korea.

LS Cable & System is expanding its business in a variety of areas from submarine cable production to construction, supply of core parts, and maintenance. It plans to cooperate organically with each subsidiary to maximize synergy and further strengthen its position in the offshore wind industry.

LS Materials supplies ultra-capacitors (UCs) to the Pitch Control system of wind turbines. It is also pushing to supply Grid systems, which are essential for stabilizing the renewable energy power grid.

On the 5th, employees are explaining the exhibition products to visitors at the LS Materials Exhibition Hall of COEX’s “Interbattery 2025.” <LS Wire>

Heating wire and LS Eco Energy will expand investment and operation related to submarine cable business and offshore wind power. The two companies will strengthen submarine cable production and related investments, serving as key supply chain roles.

LS Marine Solution promotes offshore wind power and offshore plant-related ship operation projects. Based on dedicated ships and construction capabilities, it plans to actively respond to the demand for expanding offshore wind power and building undersea power grids.