GES will install more than 100 wind turbines in 5 countries with a total capacity of 421 MW by 2025

GES (Global Energy Services) plans to install more than 100 wind turbines worldwide by 2025, with a combined capacity of at least 421 MW, according to the contracts signed during the first quarter of the year. These figures represent a business backlog of more than €12 million in the installation business and an increase in assembly activity indicators compared to 2024. In fact, this will represent a 17% increase over last year’s installed capacity, when the installed capacity was 350 MW.

These indicators indicate a very positive 2025 for the installation market, both in terms of revenue and presence in new markets. In fact, installation operations will be primarily directed to markets such as France, Italy, Germany, and Spain in Europe, as well as to Mexico, resuming its presence in the North American country. To date, GES has already secured contracts with leading international technologists for the installation of turbines in at least 28 wind farms in these countries and the execution of major remedial projects in Mexico.

The volume of projects closed this year will represent a significant increase in the workforce in Spain, practically doubling the direct employment of technicians. At the beginning of this year, the company’s technical staff consisted of 65 people, and this figure is expected to increase by 46% to almost 100 positions in these profiles by the end of the year. This will also include new additions of specialized personnel to meet project demand.

On the other hand, regarding short- and medium-term forecasts, GES aims to intensify repowering work, deinstalling old wind turbines and managing these materials, either as waste or as a new resource.

In line with its geographic expansion plans, the forecast for 2026 regarding wind installation is to regain its presence in the Latin American market with projects in Chile and Mexico; in Egypt, with a large project in its portfolio; and entry into Morocco through a collaboration agreement with a local company that will require the installation of turbines starting in 2026.

If the forecasts for the projects GES currently has in its portfolio for 2026 are met, the outlook for the next two years is very satisfactory both in the domestic and international markets, where major wind projects are taking shape.