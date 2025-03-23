The Jubera wind farm is already operational with two of its eleven wind turbines.

From Ventas Blancas, from Ocón, and also from the N-232 as it passes through the municipalities of Galilea and Corera. The propellers of two of the wind turbines that will make up the Jubera I and II wind farms can already be seen from different points in the Jubera and Ocón Valleys. The remaining nine wind turbines, meanwhile, are progressing through assembly in the municipality of Santa Engracia, thus constituting the first onshore wind farm that SSE Renewables has begun in Spain after winning the project promoted by Siemens Gamesa in 2022.

The Jubera I and II wind farm continues to form its structure and, once completed, the farm will generate enough low-carbon renewable energy to power approximately 55,000 homes per year and will offset almost 34,000 tons of carbon from electricity generation per year. The project also expects to generate more than 200 full-time direct and indirect jobs.

The wind farm, whose construction began a year ago, is expected to come online later this year and will operate for approximately 30 years. There will be a total of eleven Nordex wind turbines (six from Project I and five from Project II) measuring approximately 200 meters, generating approximately 64 megawatts (a hub height of 115 meters, plus the 85-meter length of each of the three blades).

This infrastructure received the final green light to begin construction in September 2022 after receiving, months earlier, the approval of the Environmental Impact Statement, which deemed the project to have no negative impact on the area. This process, however, was not passed by another wind farm that Gamesa intended to build just a few meters from the town center of Aldealobos.

In contrast, the Valderrete wind farm project, also planned for installation in Ocón, with a nominal capacity of 52 MW and consisting of eleven wind turbines with a unitary nominal capacity of 4.72 MW, is pending resolution after obtaining the Environmental Impact Declaration “with some conditions.” Promoted by the company Capital Energy and processed by the Ministry, this project overlapped with a project designed in the Ausejo area by the firm Molinos de La Rioja, S.A., but which ultimately did not reach the stage of processing because the company withdrew.