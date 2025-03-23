Dajin Heavy Industry Secures $135 Million Offshore Wind Power Contract in Europe

Dajin Heavy Industry Co Ltd announced the signing of a major contract with a European energy company for an offshore wind energy project valued at approximately $135 million.

This agreement marks a significant step in Dajin’s expansion into the renewable energy sector, strengthening its presence in the growing offshore wind energy market. The contract covers the design, manufacturing, and installation of wind infrastructure, although the details and location of the project have not yet been disclosed.

The agreement underscores the growing demand for offshore wind energy as European countries accelerate their transition to sustainable energy sources.

Dajin Heavy Industry, known for its expertise in large-scale steel structures and renewable energy equipment, is expected to experience revenue growth and improved market positioning thanks to the agreement.

The company will provide further details on the project’s timeline and scope in future announcements.