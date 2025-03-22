Inauguration of the large Horizonte wind power in Chile

Enercon installed 140 wind turbines in the Atacama Desert for the energy company Colbún. Completion of a project under difficult conditions.

What began in October 2022 with the delivery of the first rotor blades to the port of Antofagasta, Chile, culminated with the official inauguration of the Horizonte wind farm. Last November, the construction team installed the last of a total of 140 ENERCON E-160 EP5 E3 wind turbines in the heart of the Atacama Desert during a night shift. Even then, it was a special moment, as the road to implementing one of Chile’s largest energy projects had been challenging.

ENERCON team members at the inauguration of the Horizonte wind farm in Chile (from left to right): Mario Arispe, Juan Castrillón, Gerald Ripamonti, Marcos Madureira, Maria Ribeiro, Carla Tapia, Uli Schulze Südhoff, Mino Cobas, Kay Akanbi, and João Paulo Cavalcanti

Strong winds, dust, extreme temperature fluctuations, and virtually no infrastructure were the conditions under which one of Chile’s largest wind farms was built. “This location, about two hours’ drive from the nearest city, demanded a lot from us in all phases of the project, both logistically and organizationally,” says Carla Tapia, Sales and After-Sales Manager for Latin America. The fact that we can stand in a completed wind farm today is due to excellent teamwork, good communication with our client Colbún, and the tireless commitment of everyone involved despite the adversities.

The Horizonte project area covers 800 hectares. Extensive infrastructure has been installed for its implementation. More than 100 kilometers of roads crisscross the area, and container villages serve as accommodation and workspace for the construction team during their long missions. Given the remote location, precautions have also been taken for medical emergencies: for example, two ambulances and a helicopter are permanently on-site, available 24/7 in case of emergency.

The 140 E-160 EP5 wind turbines with E-planes were installed on custom-made steel towers at a height of 95 meters. They have a total capacity of 816 MW. Once operational, the wind farm is expected to produce approximately 2,400 GWh of energy per year. This would allow approximately 700,000 homes to be supplied with onshore wind energy, while simultaneously saving 1.2 Mt of CO2e.

“Horizonte is a shining example of what can be achieved when people unite around the common goal of achieving a cleaner and more sustainable energy supply,” says Mino Cobas, Regional Director for Southern Europe and Latin America. “The constructive collaboration with our client Colbún and 20 other partners on the project has made an exceptional project a reality.”

The 140 ENERCON wind turbines at the Horizonte wind farm produce clean energy for Latin America.

“ENERCON has played a pivotal role during the implementation of the Horizonte wind farm, serving as the main supplier for the project and for the installation of the wind turbines.” “The experience, dedication, and commitment of the diverse professionals at ENERCON have been crucial to the success of our project,” said Víctor Santiago, Wind Project Manager at Colbún. “We look forward to further strengthening this collaboration in future projects and working together toward a responsible and sustainable energy transition.”

“We are pleased to contribute to a sustainable, fossil-free energy supply in Chile and Latin America with our products,” said Uli Schulze Südhoff, Commercial Director of ENERCON. “Installing wind turbines in the heart of the Atacama Desert not only requires advanced and robust technology, but also a highly dedicated team to ensure the project’s success. We are extremely grateful to Colbun for their close collaboration.”

