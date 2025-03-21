Zelestra Signs Contract with SJVN to Supply Wind and PV Power in India with Battery Storage

The innovative hybrid multi-technology project will deliver 24/7 clean energy generation, with wind, solar and battery storage technology ensuring firm generation during peak morning and evening demand hours in Maharashtra, India. Zelestra will begin work this year on approximately 250 MWdc solar, 180 MW wind power and a 90 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) that will come into operation in 2027.

Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused renewable energy company, has been awarded a Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) contract by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), an Indian public sector company in the Navratna Category, enabling it to build a transformational 500 MW hybrid megaproject combining solar, wind and energy storage technologies.

With a commitment to developing tailor-made, multi-technology solutions, Zelestra put forward a bespoke solution that meets SJVN’s needs delivering 24/7 green energy. Zelestra will also ensure supply of clean energy during morning and evening peak hours, when demand from the grid is at its highest.

The contract will be served by a project to be situated in Solapur, Maharashtra, India, with energy anticipated to come online in 2027. It will include approximately 250 MWdc of solar, 180 MW of wind power and a 90 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). As a vertically integrated energy player Zelestra will develop, construct, own and operate the project.

The combined annual electricity generation of the projects will be over 815 GWh, which could meet the equivalent needs of over 225,000 Indian households and save around 0.7 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

In total, Zelestra in India now has a pipeline of more than 5.4 GW of clean energy projects across 7 states.

Sajay K.V, Chief Executive Officer, Zelestra India commented, “We are very proud of signing this major contract with SJVN. This is a transformational project that will combine solar, wind and battery storage to deliver clean energy at all points of the day in Maharashtra, including the critical peak hours when homes and businesses need reliable electricity the most. This is our first and largest multi-technology project win achieved in a single bid. Leveraging our robust technical expertise, we have intentionally transitioned from pure-play renewable projects to more complex and reliable green power solutions which can address the growing decarbonization demands of industrial units and data centres nationwide.”

Zelestra, recently named among the top 10 sellers of clean energy to corporate customers globally by BNEF, and number 2 in Europe, Middle East and Asia, with this agreement again demonstrates its ability to develop tailored solutions to customers and its commitment to India, a key market due to its enormous growth potential and its significant role in the global transition to a more sustainable energy future.



With a portfolio of 28 GW of carbon-free projects in 13 countries, Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specialized in the development, commercialization, construction and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. Zelestra is comprised of highly skilled professionals with experience in development, construction and operations. It is backed by EQT, one of the world’s largest funds, with more than €269 billion in assets under management.