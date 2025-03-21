New Record for Wind Generation in Portugal Thanks to Storm Martinho

Thanks to Storm Martinho, which hit Portugal this week, the national electricity grid has reached new all-time highs for wind energy, with a daily production of 112.4 gigawatts/hour, surpassing the previous record of 110.3 GW/h, set in November of last year. A statement published by REN.pt indicates that on Wednesday, the Martinho storm also allowed a new maximum wind power capacity of 5,080 MW to be reached at 12:15 p.m., surpassing the 5,034 MW achieved at 1:45 p.m. on February 29, 2024.

Wind energy supplied 56% of the country’s electricity consumption, while total renewable energy production covered 92% of the country’s electricity needs.

“Since the beginning of the year, renewable energy production has accounted for 79% of national consumption, broken down into 39% hydroelectric, 28% wind, 7% solar, and 5% biomass,” the statement said, adding that this confirms that “Portugal has maintained a sustainable path in the progressive incorporation of endogenous renewable sources, upholding the primary objectives of security of supply and quality of service in the National Electricity System, even in the most adverse situations, such as yesterday’s.”