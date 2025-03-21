Equinor acquires onshore wind farm in southern Sweden

The wind farm consists of 22 wind turbines with a combined installed capacity of 95MW.

Equinor has acquired the operational 95 MW Lyngsåsa wind farm from SUSI Partners.

The acquisition is in line with Equinor’s onshore renewables strategy of being a market driven power producer across select markets in Europe and the Americas.

The wind farm generates around 300 GWh annually, which corresponds to approximately 10% of Equinor’s renewable power production for 2024. The produced power will be sold in the southern Swedish spot market and increases Equinor’s merchant exposure with immediate operational cashflows.

Lyngsåsa wind farm

Photo: Equinor

Through the transaction, Equinor takes 100% ownership of the special purpose vehicle company Lyngsåsa Kraft AB. BayWa r.e will continue its role as technical and commercial manager of the wind farm on behalf of Equinor.

The transaction has been granted the necessary regulatory approvals and was closed on 19 March 2025.

Facts