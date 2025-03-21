China sets record for longest wind turbine blade loading

A 133-meter-long, 67-tonne wind turbine blade was successfully loaded onto a ship, breaking the record for the longest wind turbine blade lifting at ports in the Yangtze River basin. In the lifting operation, Y

angzhou Port used the gantry crane cooperative operation system for the first time. Through sensors and image recognition technology, real-time monitoring of lifting equipment, blades and cargo ships has been realized to ensure smooth and efficient operations.

Yangzhou Port has become an important loading and unloading port for the collection and transportation of wind power equipment in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River.