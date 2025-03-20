Iberdrola Mexico joins forces with Honda to supply wind energy to its manufacturing plants

Honda de México signed a contract with Iberdrola México to supply 100% renewable energy to its manufacturing plants in Celaya, Guanajuato, and El Salto, Jalisco, which will contribute to reducing its carbon footprint.

“Honda is taking an important step toward the future, moving toward a carbon-free society through our ‘Triple Action to Zero’ initiative. Through this initiative, we aim for carbon neutrality by 2050 and remain committed to serving people around the world, based on the principle of expanding the potential of their lives,” said Yuichi Murata, president of Honda de México, at a ceremony at the Santiago wind farm in the municipality of San Felipe, Guanajuato.

“We celebrate this agreement to provide 100% clean and renewable energy to Honda de México plants, a company deeply committed to protecting the environment and reducing its carbon footprint. With this milestone, we are moving toward a more sustainable and green world, strengthening the shared goal of being net-zero companies,” said Vicente Aparicio, Commercial Director of Iberdrola México.

Aparicio explained that the agreement updates the source of electricity for the manufacturing plants in Celaya and El Salto, which, within the Wholesale Electricity Market (MEM), are now supplied with energy from Iberdrola México’s wind farms.

Honda de México will use this electricity for its production in the country, where it has the installed capacity to manufacture up to 200,000 automobiles per year at its Guanajuato plant and more than 120,000 motorcycles at its Jalisco plant, both for the local and export markets.

The supply of renewable energy to Honda will prevent the annual emission of 63,826 tons of carbon dioxide (CO?) into the atmosphere, the equivalent of the carbon captured by more than 1 million trees over a 10-year period.

The agreement includes the acquisition of GDOs (Guarantees of Origin), an instrument that allows Honda de México to certify greenhouse gas reduction by ensuring, with full traceability, that the electricity supply comes from renewable sources.

Honda: Green Factories

As part of its decarbonization strategy, Honda de México designed the “Green Factories” project for both plants. Based on the principles of sustainable production, this project seeks to implement environmental compliance programs, drive performance improvements, reduce the carbon footprint, and use resources more efficiently.

As part of this initiative, Honda analyzed the offerings of clean energy suppliers to evaluate alternative supply sources.

“We have found an excellent partner in Iberdrola Mexico. With this new supply scheme, we will further minimize the environmental impact of our production, leading efforts to achieve a carbon-free society,” added Murata, who highlighted that the Celaya and El Salto plants comply with the ISO 14001 and Clean Industry standards, which regulate the implementation of an Environmental Management System.

“Iberdrola Mexico ensures its customers a reliable, competitive, and sustainable energy supply, thus contributing to accelerating the country’s energy transition,” concluded Vicente Aparicio, Commercial Director.