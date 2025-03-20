Chile’s largest wind farm inaugurated today with 140 wind turbines

The wind farm has 140 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 816 megawatts, generating 2,500 GWh, equivalent to powering a city of 750,000 inhabitants day and night.

This Thursday, the Horizonte Wind Farm will be inaugurated. Located 130 kilometers from the municipality of Taltal, it will mark a milestone of special importance for the advancement of Chile’s energy transition. It is the largest wind farm in the country and the second largest in Latin America after the Lagoa dos Ventos wind farm, located in the state of Piauí, Brazil.

The wind farm has 140 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 816 megawatts, generating 2,500 GWh, equivalent to powering a city of 750,000 inhabitants day and night.

This project is owned by Colbún, a Chilean electricity production company created from ENDESA’s Colbún and Machicura hydroelectric plants in 1986 and transferred as a subsidiary of the Production Development Corporation.