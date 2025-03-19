Ternium Completes Assembly of the Vientos Olavarría Wind Farm

According to a report by Energía Online, the assembly of the 22 Vestas wind turbines that make up the Vientos de Olavarría Wind Farm (PEVO), Ternium’s first major renewable energy project, has been completed.

The Vientos de Olavarría Wind Farm involved an investment of more than $220 million and seeks to replace nearly 90% of grid electricity consumption in Argentina, contributing to Ternium’s goal of reducing its emissions by 2030.

Located in Olavarría, the project consists of 22 wind turbines with 4.5 MW of power, arranged in four circuits of between 5 and 6 towers each across 1,517 hectares of land. Together, they add up to 99 MW of installed wind capacity with an annual production of 480 GWh. According to a report by Energía Online, all supervision and operation of the wind farm is carried out remotely, 450 km away, from the General Savio Plant facilities in San Nicolás de los Arroyos, Argentina. The wind turbines transmit real-time information to the control center, such as wind speed, direction, and the amount of electricity they are generating.

The project also had support from Tecpetrol, Exiros, and Vestas, and, among other complexities, required extensive logistical work to transport the wind turbine components to the town of Olavarría. The 75-meter-long blades required special transportation, and all the dirt roads leading to the project had to be adapted. Furthermore, at the peak of the project, approximately 350 people were required for the civil, electrical, and wind turbine assembly tasks.