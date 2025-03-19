Electricity from renewable sources will reach 47% in 2024 in the European Union

In 2024, 47.4% of net electricity generated in the EU came from renewable energy sources, up by 2.6 percentage points (pp) compared with 2023.
Among EU countries, Denmark had the highest share of renewables in its net electricity generation with 88.8%, coming mostly from wind, followed by Portugal (87.4%, mostly wind and hydro) and Croatia (73.8%, mostly hydro). The lowest shares of renewables were recorded in Malta (15.1%), Czechia (17.5%) and Cyprus (24.1%).
Source dataset: nrg_cb_pem
Wind and hydro power accounted for more than two-thirds of the total electricity generated from renewable sources (39.1% and 29.9% respectively). The remaining one-third of electricity came from solar (22.4%), combustible fuels (8.1%) and only around 0.5% from geothermal energy.
Source dataset: nrg_cb_pem
For more information
- Statistics Explained article on renewable energy
- Shedding light on energy in Europe – 2025 edition
- Thematic section on energy
- Database on energy
- Energy visualisation portal
- Statistics for the European Green Deal
Methodological notes
- The share of renewables in net electricity production should not be mistaken for the share of renewables in gross electricity consumption, which is the main indicator used to monitor the Renewable Energy Directive. Indeed, the methodologies used to calculate each of them differ. The former (used in this article) is only based on electricity generation, while the latter divides electricity generation by electricity consumption, which can lead to shares higher than 100%. In addition, the share according to the Renewable Energy Directive requires that hydro and wind power are averaged over several years to smooth out the effects of meteorological variation (‘normalised’), and considers electricity from solid, liquid and gaseous biofuels as renewable only when these biofuels comply with the sustainability criteria. More details on these differences can be found in the Energy balance guide and the SHARES Manual.
- Hydro power excludes pure pumping, and solar includes solar photovoltaics and solar thermal electricity generation.