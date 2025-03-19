Electricity from renewable sources will reach 47% in 2024 in the European Union

In 2024, 47.4% of net electricity generated in the EU came from renewable energy sources, up by 2.6 percentage points (pp) compared with 2023.

Among EU countries, Denmark had the highest share of renewables in its net electricity generation with 88.8%, coming mostly from wind, followed by Portugal (87.4%, mostly wind and hydro) and Croatia (73.8%, mostly hydro). The lowest shares of renewables were recorded in Malta (15.1%), Czechia (17.5%) and Cyprus (24.1%).

Wind and hydro power accounted for more than two-thirds of the total electricity generated from renewable sources (39.1% and 29.9% respectively). The remaining one-third of electricity came from solar (22.4%), combustible fuels (8.1%) and only around 0.5% from geothermal energy.

