GE Vernova and RWE Sign Wind Energy Agreement in Texas

GE Vernova to Supply 109 Onshore Wind Turbines for Two RWE Wind Farms in the US

GE Vernova has signed an agreement with RWE to supply 109 onshore wind turbines for the Honey Mesquite Wind Farm in Glasscock County, Texas, and to refuel the Forest Creek Wind Farm near Big Spring, Texas.

The Forest Creek contract was finalized in the second quarter of 2024, and the Honey Mesquite order was finalized in the third quarter of 2024.

Deliveries of the 2.8 MW (127 m) wind turbines for both projects are scheduled to begin later this year.

The projects will increase RWE’s US wind capacity to more than 1 GW.

RWE estimates that the wind farms will create hundreds of full-time jobs during peak construction and generate enough electricity to annually power the equivalent of more than 85,000 homes and businesses in Texas.

The projects also support hundreds of long-term jobs in advanced manufacturing at GE Vernova’s Pensacola facility, which will supply the wind turbines used in the wind farms.

GE Vernova is leveraging its domestic supply chain and manufacturing capabilities for this project, and the turbine nacelles are produced at its facility in Pensacola, Florida.

This manufacturing facility contributes to energy abundance, affordability, and security in the United States and employs a workforce comprised of approximately 20% veterans, underscoring GE Vernova’s dedication to both fostering local job creation and honoring those who have served the United States.

Scott Stalica, executive director of North American commercial operations for GE Vernova’s onshore wind business, said, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to support a leader in the wind industry and appreciate RWE’s confidence in our business, our technology, and our team.

These projects are another example of how wind energy can meet the nation’s growing energy needs while creating jobs in the United States and strengthening energy security.”

Kevin Kroll, chief operating officer of RWE Clean Energy, added, “RWE’s investments in West Texas symbolize our strong commitment to local energy production and strengthening manufacturing and supply chains in the United States through our partnerships with great American companies like GE Vernova.

Together, we are contributing to America’s energy dominance and fostering continued economic opportunity and job creation in rural communities across the country.”

GE Vernova’s onshore wind energy portfolio has a total installed base of approximately 56,000 turbines and nearly 120 GW of installed capacity worldwide.

Committed to customer success for more than two decades, its product portfolio offers next-generation, high-power turbines at scale that drive decarbonization through affordable, sustainable, and high-quality renewable energy.