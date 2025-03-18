Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and MediaTek Sign PPA for Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Taiwanese semiconductor company MediaTek to purchase power from 500 MW offshore wind farm.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with MediaTek for the Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Farm off Taiwan.

Under the corporate PPA, MediaTek, a Taiwanese semiconductor company, will purchase power from the 500 MW offshore wind farm.

A CIP spokesperson stated: “Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Farm is proud to partner with MediaTek through a Power Purchase Agreement, marking a significant step forward in Taiwan’s renewable energy transition.

MediaTek is a global leader in integrated circuit (IC) design innovation.” We are proud to support partners who share our vision, providing stable green energy and enhancing the global competitiveness of Taiwanese businesses.

As a leading project in offshore wind energy development, Fengmiao 1 remains committed to providing a stable supply of green energy to support businesses that share a vision of sustainability.

With project financing nearing completion, Fengmiao 1 will become Taiwan’s first Round 3 offshore wind project to begin construction, CIP reported.

Last week, CIP signed a PPA with Far EasTone Telecommunications.

Fengmiao 1 also has two other PPAs in place: one with United Microelectronics Corporation, for a 30-year term, and another with Sino American Silicon Products (SAS) and its renewable energy subsidiary, Sustainable Energy Solution (SES).