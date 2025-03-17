RWE and Telehouse agree to a 10-year wind power purchase agreement

RWE, the UK’s largest power generator and a world leading renewable energy company today announces it has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Telehouse International Corporation of Europe, a leading global data centre service provider.

Under the agreement RWE will supply a substantial amount of the renewable energy used at Telehouse’s London Docklands campus, Europe’s most connected data centre hub, until the end of 2035. The electricity will be supplied by the London Array offshore wind farm located in the outer Thames Estuary. The PPA will commence secure the supply of power to Telehouse and its customers for many years to come.

Olaf Lubenow, Head of Commodity Solutions UK, North & South Europe, of RWE Supply & Trading, said: “This power purchase agreement ensures Telehouse and its customers have reliable access to clean, renewable electricity, providing certainty on the robustness of supply. We are pleased to support Telehouse also in its decarbonisation efforts as our goal is to advance climate protection in all sectors of the economy with clean energy solutions.”

Mushtaq Choudhary, Head of Procurement at Telehouse Europe, said: “Telehouse is committed to enhancing energy efficiency, promoting green procurement, and reducing our carbon footprint and that of our customers. Thanks to this PPA with RWE, the electricity purchased for our London Docklands campus will continue to be derived from renewable energy sources, demonstrating our efforts to drive efficiency at our campus and deliver real benefits for our customers.

London Array is operated by RWE and owned by a consortium of four partners (RWE, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Greencoat UK Wind PLC, Masdar Energy UK Limited). It has 175 wind turbines and an installed capacity of 630 megawatts.