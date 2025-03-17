Nordex Receives 94 MW Wind Power Order in Canada

A wind energy project developer has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of 16 N163/5.X wind turbines. The 94 MW order also includes maintenance for the turbines for a period of 25 years.

Nordex will supply the wind turbines for the wind farm in Nova Scotia starting in mid-2026, each with a rated output of 5.9 MW. The cold-climate turbines will be installed on 125-meter-high tubular steel towers and equipped with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Ice System for the rotor blades. This ensures high turbine availability during the cold winter.

“This is another project with which the Nordex Group strengthens its position in the Canadian market,” said Manav Sharma, CEO of the Nordex Group North America Division. Fifteen years ago, we first integrated an anti-icing system for rotor blades on our wind turbines. Today, our proven anti-icing solution is one of the keys to our success in cold-climate regions, such as Canada. By preventing ice from forming on the rotor blade surface, downtime caused by ice is minimized.

The name of the customer and wind farm has not been revealed.

The Group has installed approximately 57 GW of wind capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of approximately €7.3 billion in 2024. The company currently has more than 10,400 employees and a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the US, and Mexico. Its product portfolio focuses on onshore wind turbines of 4 to 6 MW or more, designed to meet the market needs of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.