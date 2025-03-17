Enercon and BürgerEnergiepark Druiberg GmbH & Co KG sign wind power purchase agreement

Major order includes 13 x E-160 EP5 wind turbines. First community wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt (Germany).

ENERCON and BürgerEnergiepark Druiberg GmbH & Co KG have today signed a contract for the delivery and installation of 13 x E-160 EP5 with a total capacity of around 72 MW for a community wind farm project in Dardesheim, a district of the unified municipality (EHG) Stadt Osterwieck/county Harz. For both contract partners, the signing of the contract is the continuation of a close long-term partnership.

This project, which will be realised in the border areas of the two unified municipalities Stadt Osterwieck and EHG Huy in the county Harz, is another milestone in this collaboration.

“We are very pleased that we have once again been able to convince a long-standing customer,” explains Benjamin Seifert, Regional Head Central and Northern Europe at ENERCON. “The close cooperation with BürgerEnergiepark Druiberg and the majority participation of local citizens in this wind farm ensures high regional approval and strong anchoring of the project in the population.”

First major community wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt

Acceptance of wind energy has been high in the two unified municipalities in the Harz district for many years, which was clearly evident again today. Around 30 involved citizens and municipal representatives travelled to Magdeburg for the contract signing.

?

For the first time, the “Guidelines for Fair Wind Power Planning” of the host municipalities Stadt Osterwieck and Huy were taken into account in the implementation of the project. These guidelines call for the highest possible local value creation as well as citizen and municipal participation. Majorities of external investors are to be avoided so that the benefits of the wind farm project are noticeably felt by the local population. Dardesheim has made a name for itself in the last two years by supplying energy directly to citizens and regional companies under favourable conditions through the “Druibergstrom” wind farm. Over two-thirds of local electricity customers obtain their energy directly from the regional wind farm.

This successful model could serve as an example for other wind farm projects in the future, showing how local participation and direct energy supply can lead to high acceptance and regional benefits.