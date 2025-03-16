US energy giant eyes offshore wind power projects in Vietnam

Pacifico Energy (PE), a U.S.-based renewable energy corporation, is ramping up efforts to survey and develop offshore wind power projects in Vietnam, its founder and CEO Nate Franklin said on Friday during his meeting with Vietnam’s Party General Secretary To Lam in Hanoi.

During the meeting, Party chief To Lam praised PE’s contributions to Vietnam’s renewable energy sector and the strengthening of Vietnam-U.S. relations.

He reaffirmed that the U.S. remains one of Vietnam’s top economic partners, with the comprehensive strategic partnership creating new opportunities for U.S. businesses to invest in Vietnam.

Highlighting Vietnam’s vision to become a high-income nation by 2045 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Lam stressed the country’s need for stable, clean energy sources.

He assured that the Vietnamese government is refining its legal framework to facilitate investments in energy projects.

He urged PE to expand its cooperation in new energy transition projects, accelerate ongoing projects, and enhance collaboration with Vietnamese companies through technology transfer and knowledge sharing.

Franklin expressed appreciation for Vietnam’s efforts to improve its business environment and its support for U.S. enterprises.

He affirmed that Vietnam has immense potential for offshore wind power development and outlined PE’s plans to develop projects that support the country’s double-digit growth objectives.

He emphasized that PE’s success in Vietnam exemplifies the strategic partnership between the two countries and aims to attract further U.S. investment.

– Qu?ng cáo –

He pledged PE’s continued investment in wind and renewable energy, contributing to Vietnam’s sustainable economic growth and bilateral relations.

Pacifico Energy’s founder and CEO Nate Franklin assured that Pacifico Energy would continue expanding its investments in wind and renewable energy projects in Vietnam. Photo: Vietnam News Agency

Vietnam’s renewable energy sector has been attracting strong international interest, especially after the government reactivated its nuclear energy plans in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet and Erkki Maillard, senior vice-president of government and international affairs at Électricité de France (EDF).

PM Chinh encouraged EDF to expand its investments in green and clean energy in Vietnam and support the development of nuclear power projects.

EDF has a rich history in nuclear power, having built 66 nuclear reactors within three decades, providing 70 percent of France’s electricity.

Over the past 15 years, EDF has developed third-generation pressurized water reactors in China, Finland, and France, with capacities of 1,200-1,650 MW.

Its visit to Vietnam aligns with EDF’s broader strategy to play a central role in the global revival of nuclear energy.

tuoitrenews.vn