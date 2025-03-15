Nova Scotia (Canada) Identifies Five Areas for Offshore Wind Development

The Nova Scotian government has identified five areas it considers suitable for installing wind turbines in offshore wind farms.

The government issued a statement Friday indicating that the next step is to solicit input from Nova Scotians before granting official designations, a process that will conclude on April 14.

“Canada, with the world’s longest coastline, a stable regulatory environment, and decades of experience in offshore wind development, is well positioned to enter the trillion-dollar global offshore wind market,” the provincial government stated in a discussion paper released Friday.

“Nova Scotia’s offshore wind is particularly promising, with strong winds and favorable subsea conditions, including water depth and geology, to support offshore wind projects.”

The province’s goal is to license up to five gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

A regional assessment had initially recommended eight potential wind energy areas, but a subsequent review narrowed the list to five in January. The independent assessment, which began in 2023, was based on technical studies, geological studies, environmental data, fishing activity, and community input.

Four of the selected wind energy areas are located south of Nova Scotia’s east coast: French Bank, Middle Bank, Sable Island Bank, and Emerald Bank. The fifth area, known as Sydney Bight, is located northeast of Cape Breton. In total, these marine areas cover more than 19,500 square kilometers.

A 25-kilometer buffer zone has been recommended from the Nova Scotia coast to the vicinity of Sable Island, a nature reserve.

“There may be circumstances where an incursion into the 25-kilometer coastal buffer zone is necessary or sought,” the discussion paper states.

After the areas receive official designation, expected later this year, the Canada-Nova Scotia Marine Energy Regulator will manage a competitive licensing process.

While the marine areas are jointly managed by both levels of government, their work is expected to include regular communication with Mi’kmaq First Nations, fishers, property developers, and communities. “The designation of Wind Energy Areas by the federal and provincial governments is intended to clarify where offshore wind energy may be developed in the future; it does not imply that development will occur in the area,” the discussion paper states.

“The location and size of future bidding areas within the Wind Energy Areas will be determined during the subsequent stages of the land tenure process.”

