RWE switches on large-scale battery energy storage system in Eemshaven

The 35-megawatt battery system is RWE’s first in the Netherlands. The battery is part of the system integration solutions for the OranjeWind wind energy project.

RWE has commissioned one of the largest Dutch battery storage systems in the Netherlands at its Eemshaven power station. With a total capacity of 35 megawatts (MW) and a storage capacity of 41 megawatt hours (MWh), the battery will be used to balance power supply and demand in the Dutch power grid.

At an inauguration ceremony held in Eemshaven today, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at RWE Generation and RWE Country Chair for the Netherlands, Marinus Tabak, and Henk Emmens, Delegate Province Groningen, officially activated the battery. The system, which has been connected to the grid in February, consists of 110 lithium iron phosphate battery racks and involves approximately 26 kilometres of cabling.

Nikolaus Valerius, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at RWE Generation said: “The inauguration of RWE’s first battery for the Netherlands here in Eemshaven marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to enhance the country’s energy infrastructure while growing our green energy storage portfolio. We are thrilled with the progress made and remain dedicated to our mission of supporting the energy transition in the Netherlands and beyond whilst ensuring Eemshaven remains an energy powerhouse now and in the future”.

At RWE’s Moerdijk power station, commissioning of its ultra-fast synthetic inertia battery energy storage system is progressing well. With an installed capacity of 7.5 MW and a storage capacity of 11 MWh, this battery is one of the first of its kind on mainland Europe to maintain grid stability, using highly innovative technology.

Both battery systems form part of the system integration solutions for OranjeWind, the Dutch offshore wind project by RWE and TotalEnergies. OranjeWind is to establish new ways to integrate intermittent renewable energy generation into the Dutch energy system through electrolysers, smart charging stations for electric vehicles, e-boilers, and battery storage systems.

As a driver of the energy transition, RWE develops, builds, and operates battery storage systems in the U.S., Europe, and Australia. The company currently operates battery storage systems with a total capacity of approximately 1.2 gigawatts (GW). RWE is working on expanding its battery storage capacities significantly as an integral part of its growth strategy. In addition to the project at Moerdijk, the company currently has more than 2 GW of storage capacity under construction in the U.S., Australia and the UK.