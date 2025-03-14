Iberdrola and Air Liquide Sign Wind Energy PPA

The energy generated by three onshore wind farms will support the gas company’s operations in Spain and Portugal.

Under the agreement, Iberdrola will supply Air Liquide with green electricity from 25 MW of wind farms in northern Spain.

The energy will be supplied from three onshore wind projects to support the gas company’s operations in Spain and Portugal.

The agreement will allow Air Liquide to continue developing sustainable solutions for the supply of industrial gases while reducing its carbon footprint.

Sergio Hernández de Deza, Vice President of Global Corporate Customers and PPA at Iberdrola, said: “Iberdrola and Air Liquide share a commitment to delivering a cleaner and more competitive future.

Businesses play an increasingly important role in ensuring that the energy transition and the decarbonization of the industrial sector continue to progress at a rapid pace.”

Agreements like this are essential to boost the new renewable energy capacity being built.” Iberdrola has been offering PPA proposals for over a decade, supplying energy from onshore and offshore wind projects, as well as solar farms.