CIP Signs Another PPA for a 500 MW Offshore Wind Power Project in Taiwan

The wind farm, which will feature 33 wind turbines, is scheduled to enter commercial operation by the end of 2027.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) for its 500 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan with local telecommunications group Far EasTone Telecommunications.

The contract was sealed through Fund V (CI V), CIP’s flagship project. “Far EasTone’s commitment to this partnership demonstrates both its dedication to sustainability and its confidence in CIP’s engineering and financial expertise,” the Danish infrastructure investor stated on Thursday.

Fengmiao 1 will be located 35 km (22 miles) off the coast of Taichung City. It is expected to become the first offshore wind project awarded in Round 3 of the Taiwanese bidding process to enter the construction phase.

Project financing is nearing completion, CIP reported.

Taiwanese wafer manufacturer Sino American Silicon Products Inc (SAS) and its renewable energy subsidiary Sustainable Energy Solution (SES) have committed to sourcing electricity from Fengamio 1 for 30 years by the end of 2024.