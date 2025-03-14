Acciona Energía Awarded Energy Management Contract for Madrid City Council

The contract, which will run until January 31, 2030, continues the work the company has been doing since 2017, when it was first awarded the contract for energy management of Madrid City Council.

ACCIONA Energía has been awarded a €5.6 million contract to manage the energy of Madrid City Council’s public buildings for five years.

ACCIONA Energy will be responsible for the study, analysis, measurement, monitoring, and evaluation of the energy situation of 400 municipal buildings and facilities of all types, including the Cibeles Palace, the Treasury and Public Administration headquarters, the Conde Duque Cultural Center, as well as numerous sports centers, schools, cultural centers, libraries, and senior centers in the city, identifying opportunities for improvement and continuously monitoring the savings measures implemented.

The company will provide an energy monitoring consulting service based on the analysis of data obtained from 3,850 measurement points distributed throughout the municipal facilities. These points correspond to sensors and measurement systems for electrical, thermal, and other key energy consumption, allowing detailed control of the energy performance of each building and the detection of potential inefficiencies.

In addition, ACCIONA Energy will supply and install energy monitoring systems in more than 200 additional buildings beyond those that already have this technology. To date, some 220 municipal buildings have this system, so with this expansion, the total number of monitored properties will exceed 400.

Finally, ACCIONA Energía will provide the City Council with an energy management platform that will allow real-time monitoring and analysis of buildings’ energy consumption to detect and correct inefficiencies. This system will allow both responding to specific alarms due to abnormal consumption and obtaining information that will improve operations and detect inefficient consumption patterns.

This contract is part of the municipal objectives outlined in the MADRID 360 Environmental Sustainability Strategy and, in particular, those of the Roadmap to Climate Neutrality by 2050, which calls for reducing the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 65% ??by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

With this new contract, ACCIONA Energía reaffirms its position as a leader in the energy management of public infrastructure, furthering its commitment to promoting the energy transition and sustainability in cities. The company will also manage Gijón’s energy services starting in 2022 through the largest energy services contract tendered by a Spanish city.