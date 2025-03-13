Vessel Arrives in Puerto Madryn with Wind Turbines for La Flecha Wind Farm

After 34 days at sea, the vessel brought components for 11 wind turbines.

The cargo includes the largest wind turbines unloaded in Puerto Madryn, with blades measuring 86 meters in length and generators weighing up to 120 tons. Once unloading is complete, the components will be stored in the bonded warehouses of the Puerto Madryn Port Authority (APPM). They will then be transported to the northern part of the city for installation, once the construction work is complete.



La Flecha Wind Farm involves the installation of 56 wind turbines, which together will provide 336 MW of wind power. This is the third unloading operation for the project, with three more shipments still expected to arrive in the coming months.