Ørsted reaches German onshore wind milestones: Bahren West I Wind Farm now in operation, Bahren West II Wind Farm about to start construction

Ørsted has reached important milestones for both phases of its combined 112 MW Bahren West onshore wind project in Brandenburg, Germany.

Bahren West I is now Ørsted’s largest German onshore wind project in its portfolio. With its 50.4 MW capacity, the project can supply the equivalent of 35,000 German households.

With the first stage of the Bahren West wind farms completed, Ørsted now sets its sight on the second phase of the project with construction work of the 61.6 MW Bahren West II Onshore Wind Farm expected to commence in May 2025. Its final completion is expected in 2027.

The project underlines Ørsted’s commitment to driving forward the energy transition in Germany and expanding its onshore wind portfolio in the country.

Stefan Bachmaier, Managing Director of Ørsted Onshore Germany, said:

“We’re delighted to be able to announce the operation of Bahren West I and the imminent start of construction of Bahren West II at the same time. The two projects are significant milestones for Ørsted’s onshore wind ambitions in Germany. With Bahren West, we’re not only making a strong contribution to Germany’s renewable energy targets, but also reaffirming our commitment to providing renewable, reliable, and sustainable energy.”

In addition to the Bahren West wind farms, Ørsted also expects to commission its 16.8 MW onshore wind farm, St. Wendel, later this year. The Bahren West onshore wind farms are located on the German-Polish border in the municipality of Neiße-Malxetal, Brandenburg.

Globally, Ørsted has an installed onshore wind power capacity of approximately 3.8 GW.



Bahren West I

The Bahren West I project comprises nine Vestas V150 wind turbines, each with an output of 5.6 MW. The total capacity of the wind farm is 50.4 MW.

Bahren West II

The new Bahren West II Onshore Wind Farm represents the second expansion stage of the Bahren West project and will consist of 11 Vestas V150 wind turbines, each with an output of 5.6 MW. With a total capacity of 61.6 MW, the wind farm will generate enough renewable electricity to supply the equivalent of 45,000 German households. Completion is planned for 2027.