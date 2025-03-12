Voltalia signs a PPA for its 526 MW hybrid wind power and photovoltaic project in Uzbekistan

Voltalia has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned utility JSC Uzenergosotish for its 526 MW Artemisya hybrid project in Uzbekistan.

The Artemisya project is located in the Bukhara region and combines 126 MW of solar power, 300 MW of wind power, and 100 MW/200 MWh of battery storage.

The PPA will provide JSC Uzenergosotish with solar and wind power for 25 years and storage for 15 years, ensuring the project’s financial viability.

The hybrid project will produce enough energy annually to meet the electricity consumption needs of 2,500,000 residents in Uzbekistan and will help JSC Uzenergosotish not only meet growing demand but also manage daily peak demand thanks to the storage component of the PPA.

The construction phase is planned for the first quarter of 2026 for solar and storage, and for wind, for the third quarter of 2026.

Yoni Ammar, Deputy CEO of Voltalia, commented: “This new contract demonstrates our ability to develop large-scale projects, integrate efficient hybrid solutions, and ensure their long-term profitability. It also reflects the trust placed in Voltalia by the Uzbek authorities as a leading and high-performing partner in supporting the development of the sector. I sincerely thank them for this confidence.”

This agreement is the latest of several collaborations between Voltalia and the Uzbek authorities.

In November 2022, an agreement was signed for the development of the Shurkul complex in the Navoi region. This project combines solar, wind, and battery storage for a total of +/- 400 MW.

In December 2022, Voltalia won a tender in Uzbekistan, coordinated by the International Finance Corporation (IFC, World Bank Group), for the 123 MW Sarimay solar power plant in the Khorezm region.

“This signing demonstrates our strong commitment to supporting Uzbekistan in its energy transition. Following discussions initiated on this project in 2022, we are now closing a significant power sales agreement, further strengthening our presence in the country,” added Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia.

Uzbekistan’s largest source of clean electricity is hydropower (6%). Its share of wind and solar power is less than 1% and is below the global average (13%), according to the think tank Ember. The country has set a goal of reaching 27% renewable electricity by 2030.