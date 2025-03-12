The nacelles for Siemens Gamesa’s 14 MW offshore wind turbines will be manufactured in South Korea.

Doosan Enerbility will build a plant for the assembly of Siemens Gamesa’s 14 MW offshore wind turbine in Changwon, South Korea.

The two companies have signed an agreement that will allow Doosan Enerbility to design and build the manufacturing plant and production system for the wind turbines.

Siemens Gamesa will promote technology transfer, support the workforce, and provide training to help Doosan Enerbility strengthen its nacelle assembly capacity, according to Doosan.

Sohn Seung-woo, Director of Energy Services at Doosan Enerbility, stated: “Thanks to this agreement, the cooperative relationship between the two companies, based on mutual trust, has taken a step forward in its practical implementation.

Through the synergy of the cooperation between the two companies, we will contribute to the revitalization of the national offshore wind energy ecosystem and the expansion of carbon-free energy.”

Vice President Dr. Falk Mehdorn, Head of Nacelles at Siemens Gamesa, added: “The collaboration with Doosan has been instrumental in ensuring a strong project pipeline in South Korea.

Doosan is a solid and reliable partner for our entry into the South Korean offshore wind market.

We will ensure a smooth technology transfer and work closely together to introduce our 14 MW wind turbine to South Korean waters.”