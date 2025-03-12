Saipem unveils its advanced floating offshore wind technology

Saipem has introduced Star1, a cutting-edge floating wind foundation designed to support next-generation offshore wind turbines, including those exceeding 20 MW, Trend reports via the company.

Star1 features a steel semi-submersible structure with a distinctive star-shaped design, consisting of three arms converging at the center, where the turbine tower is installed. This configuration enhances stability, minimizes turbine stresses and movements, and optimizes mooring loads, ensuring efficient energy production.

The technology is now ready for Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and subsequent industrial-scale deployment. Last week, Saipem signed a strategic agreement with Divento for the utilization of Star1 in two key projects: the 7 Seas Med project in Sicily and the Ichnusa Wind Power project in Sardinia.

According to a recent technical and commercial bankability assessment by DNV, Star1 has reached an advanced stage of technical maturity, eliminating the need for full-scale prototype testing.

“Saipem has made considerable efforts, leveraging its EPCI capabilities, to ensure Star1’s stability, performance, and industrialization. The first concept was developed in 2008,” said Andrea Spessa, Head of Department Offshore, Midstream, and Downstream at DNV, a global leader in certification, assurance, and risk management services.

With Star1, Saipem strengthens its position in the floating offshore wind sector, paving the way for large-scale renewable energy projects.

