Is the world giving up on green hydrogen?

In 2025, the US will consolidate its position as a blue-focused hydrogen market, driven by policy developments under a second Trump administration. A surge in blue hydrogen investment – with at least three large-scale blue hydrogen projects reaching FID – will see the US emerge as the world’s leading blue hydrogen producer. So what about the much-hyped green hydrogen? Has the industry given up on it?

To find out, host Sylvia Leyva Martinez, principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie, is joined by hydrogen analyst Bridget Van Dorsten. Bridget explains why, despite massive project announcements, only a fraction of hydrogen projects have actually moved forward. What are the biggest roadblocks to deployment? Already in 2025 we’re seeing financing hurdles, off-take uncertainty, and the challenges of scaling both green and blue hydrogen. To unpack the financial hurdles, Carl Cho – Director of Clean Energy Finance at Citibank – also joins the show. He breaks down the “hype cycle” surrounding hydrogen and why investors are hesitant to commit to long-term deals.

Plus, Bridget and Carl look at the economics of hydrogen production, the learning curve of building large-scale infrastructure, and whether small, localised projects could be a better approach. They also debate economies of scale vs. economies of production and how hydrogen might fit into the future of energy. Sylvia thinks it could be better suited to a localised role in microgrids, industrial hubs, but what about data center energy demands?

For more on this, check out the Lens Hydrogen report from Wood Mac. Lens is a data analytics platform with sector-specific insights to help you power your Business Intelligence tools.

Sylvia Leyva Martinez

Principal Analyst, North America Utility-Scale Solar and Host of Interchange Recharged podcast

Sylvia researches market dynamics, business models, market developments and financial strategies of solar PV projects

