2.5 GW Mareld Floating Offshore Wind Farm in Sweden Granted Natura 2000 Permit

Freja Offshore, a joint venture owned by Hexicon and Mainstream Renewable Power, has received the Natura 2000 permit for the Mareld offshore wind farm, located approximately 40 kilometres west of Lysekil, within Sweden’s exclusive economic zone.

The County Administrative Board of Västra Götaland has granted a Natura 2000 permit for Freja Offshore’s Mareld offshore wind farm, planned off the coast of Bohuslän. This decision marks a significant milestone for the project’s continued development. Now, only the government’s approval remains.

Mareld is expected to produce up to 12 TWh annually, enough to power around two million households. With electricity demand in West Sweden projected to double by 2030 as the region’s industries undergo energy transitions, Mareld will play a crucial role in meeting the growing need for renewable energy.

“The Natura 2000 permit is a welcome decision and reaffirms our commitment to developing a sustainable wind farm that respects high natural values. We are now carefully reviewing the additional conditions outlined in the permit,” said Marcus Thor, Chairman of Freja Offshore.

Natura 2000 is a network of protected areas across the EU established to achieve the convention’s goals for preserving biodiversity. Bratten, which borders the area where Mareld has been granted permission, hosts a unique ecosystem that plays a vital role in supporting marine species and habitats. The permit demonstrates that the project can be carried out with respect for the area’s high natural values and that offshore wind power can coexist with protected environments.

“Mareld, which would be one of Sweden’s largest offshore wind farms, is a key piece of the puzzle in addressing West Sweden’s growing electricity demand. We now look forward to receiving the government’s approval for the remaining permits so we can deliver electricity in time to meet the region’s needs,” added Marcus Thor.

The Natura 2000 permit is one of three permits required to build the wind farm. The next step is to secure government approval for the remaining two permits, according to the Act on the Swedish Economic Zone (SEZ) and the Continental Shelf Act (KSL), which have already been recommended by the County Administrative Board and the Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU).