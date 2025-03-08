Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province attracts 10 wind power projects worth $776 mln

Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu attracted 10 wind power projects with a total investment of VND19.8 trillion ($776.3 million) at its investment promotion conference on Friday.

Bac Lieu authorities granted letters of interest and investment commitment documents to the 10 projects at the event, with a total capacity of 550 MW.

They are the 50 MW Hoa Binh 3, 50 MW Hoa Binh 2.1, 50 MW Hoa Binh 4, 50 MW Hoa Binh 6, 50 MW Hoa Binh 8, 80 MW Hoa Binh 5.1, 50 MW Dong Hai 1.3, 100 MW Dong Hai 13, 50 MW Dong Hai 3.1, and 30 MW Dong Hai 6.

The province also granted similar documents to seven others, bringing the total to 17 worth VND83.2 trillion ($3.26 billion).

Besides, investment registration certificates and in-principle approvals were handed over to nine projects worth VND2,387 billion ($93.6 million).

Bac Lieu is now home to eight operational wind power plants of 470 MW, the third-highest figure among all localities in Vietnam.

It has also attracted one mega power project – a 3,200 MW LNG-fired power plant with the U.S.-based Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) as the investor.

According to the national power development plan VIII (PDP VIII), Bac Lieu has a wind power capacity of 741 MW. For the amended PDP VIII, which is being drafted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Bac Lieu has suggested a capacity of 1,000 MW of wind power, 500 MW of solar power, and 500 MWh of batteries.

Tri Duc

theinvestor.vn