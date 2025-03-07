Wind power joins forces to give visibility to women in the wind sector on Women’s Day

Thanks to a campaign launched by the Spanish Wind Association (AEE) on the occasion of the celebration of World Women’s Day (March 8), more than 25 wind power professionals are presented in their work environments representing all women working in the wind sector in Spain. Wind power professionals are present in all links of the value chain such as the maintenance of wind farms, industrial centres, consultancies, development companies, financial companies, etc.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) points out that worldwide only one in five positions in the energy sector is occupied by a woman. In Europe, female representation in the wind sector reaches 26%, according to a study carried out jointly by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Today, there is a lack of gender equality in technical and managerial positions. Despite the growing interest in renewable energy, women are still underrepresented worldwide in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) positions, where women account for 28% of STEM positions in the renewable energy sector. Degrees in STEM fields are still dominated by men, which in the long run translates into a lower representation of women in the renewable energy sector. In Spain, only 11% of STEM degree students are women.

In Spain, women occupy 18.2% of jobs in the energy transition (Naturgy Foundation Report, 2022 data), taking into account that female employment accounts for around 47% in the economy as a whole. Within renewable energies, wind energy is the one that is generating the greatest impact on employment in Spain.

The role of renewable energy companies is key to improving these figures and breaking with social and cultural stereotypes, and to achieving gender equality. AEE, with the support of our more than 350 associates, wants to give visibility to #MujerEólica with a new campaign that promotes female employment for a more inclusive and balanced energy transition.

‘Women in Wind Energy’ campaign by the Wind Energy Business Association

The Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE) launches the ‘Women in Wind Energy’ campaign where professionals from the wind energy sector have created a collaborative video, highlighting the main motivations for working in the wind energy sector, such as professional development, environmental awareness and personal conciliation.

From tomorrow until Saturday, March 8, AEE will publish the contents of the campaign on its social media profiles, in which more than 25 professionals from the wind energy sector have participated and encourage other women of working age and girls in academic training to participate and become part of this sector with a great future, where women have a key role in its development.