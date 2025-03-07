Suzlon expands its largest order with Jindal Renewables by 204.75 MW of wind power

SBoth leading industry players are now accelerating the low-CO2 steel revolution in India with a cumulative order of 907.20 MW of new wind turbines.

uzlon has secured a third order of 204.75 MW from Jindal Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, further accelerating the Low CO 2 Steel revolution in India. This partnership is also now Suzlon’s largest Commercial & Industrial (C&I) order with a cumulative capacity of 907.20 MW. Earlier, Suzlon secured two orders to power Jindal Steel’s plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, adding 702.45 MW of wind energy. Currently, C&I customers account for 59% of Suzlon’s total order book, which has now reached a record 5.9 GW – the highest in the company’s history.



In this new order, Suzlon will supply 65 state-of-the-art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity.



The energy generated will be utilized for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, enhancing their operational sustainability and contributing to India’s green energy transition.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “We’re proud to propel India’s steel decarbonization forward through our strengthened partnership with visionary organisations like Jindal Renewables. Building on our initial successes in Karnataka, we’re now expanding the Low CO 2 Steel movement to Tamil Nadu, a trailblazer in wind energy. Together, we’re redefining the future of sustainable industrial growth in India.”

Bharat Saxena, President, Jindal Renewables, said, “At Jindal Renewables, we are committed to leading the decarbonisation movement in India’s steel industry. This third order with Suzlon is a clear demonstration of our commitment to sustainable practices and our vision to become the largest de-carbonisation solution provider.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “With decades of expertise in renewable energy, Suzlon is uniquely positioned to drive the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors like steel and heavy industries. As industrial growth accelerates, the need for sustainable energy solutions has never been greater. Suzlon is committed to delivering innovative wind energy solutions that help industries reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring long-term energy security.”

Jindal Renewables (JRPL) aims to become a pioneer in renewable energy projects in India, currently developing close to 3 GW of diverse renewable assets with power off-take completely locked in. It aims to develop around 12 GW of renewable energy assets, storage facilities, as well as significant green Hydrogen production facilities by 2030 and become amongst the largest decarbonisation solution providers in the country.

The Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with approximately 20.9 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON, BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, Suzlon has in-house R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, and world-class manufacturing facilities across India. With 29 years of operational excellence and a diverse workforce of over 7,800 employees, Suzlon is India’s No. 1 Renewable Energy Solutions company, managing ~15 GW of assets and an additional ~6 GW installed outside India. Its portfolio includes the advanced 2.x MW and 3.x MW series of wind turbines.