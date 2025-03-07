First wind farm in Ñuble with 22 wind turbines

At the end of February, construction began on the new Pemuco Wind Farm in the Ñuble region. The project, owned by the company Engie Chile, is the first with this type of technology to be built in the area.

Located 47 km south of the city of Chillán, the new park -which involves an investment of US$ 228 million- will have 22 wind turbines with a nominal power of 7.5 MW, which translates into an installed capacity of 165 MW.

Connected to the Entre Ríos Substation, owned by the company Transelec, it will be able to supply 100 thousand homes in the south of the country with 100% renewable energy, contributing to the reduction of 40 thousand tons of CO2 emissions per year.

The first stone ceremony was led by the Minister of Energy, Diego Pardow; regional and local authorities and a representative of the company Engie.

At the event, Minister Pardow said: “We hope that this will be the first of many projects that will strengthen the generation of clean energy in the region and contribute to a more sustainable and efficient system for the country.”

Juan Villavicencio, Managing Director GBU Renewables of Engie Chile, said that “this is the first wind farm that we have built in the central-southern part of the country and, at the same time, the first to be built in the Ñuble region; therefore, it is a tremendous step in our transformation plan as well as for the country’s energy transition.”

“This project, which will allow us to deliver clean energy and strengthen the energy matrix of the National Electric System, has prioritized early work with local communities, based on transparency, the creation of shared value and responsible development with the environment,” added the executive.

It is worth noting that Engie currently has an installed capacity of 2.7 GW, of which 1 GW corresponds to renewable energy and storage.

In addition to the Pemuco Wind Farm, the company’s wind energy operating sites are:

– Lomas de Taltal Wind Farm (342 MW), Antofagasta region.

– Calama Wind Farm (162 MW), Antofagasta region.

– Monte Redondo Wind Farm (48 MW), Coquimbo region.

– San Pedro Wind Farm (101 MW), Los Lagos region.