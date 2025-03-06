China’s wind turbine exports surge

Chinese manufacturers exported wind turbines with a total capacity of 5.19 gigawatts (GW) of wind power in 2024, up nearly 42% from the previous year, with the majority going to countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The top five destinations for wind turbine exports were Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Brazil, Egypt and Kazakhstan, a report released by the China Wind Energy Association (CWEA) showed. Only Brazil is not part of the BRI, a multi-trillion-dollar global infrastructure project led by Beijing.