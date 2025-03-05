Wind power generated 24.7% of electricity in Spain up to February

The demand for electricity in Spain fell by 3.4% in February. This variation takes into account the correction of working hours and temperatures, in a month of February that this year has one less day compared to 2024. Renewables produce 54.1% of the total in Spain in this second month of the year.

National electricity demand in February fell by 3.4% compared to the same month of the previous year, after taking into account the effects of temperature and working hours. In gross terms, demand is estimated at 19,871 GWh, 2.3% less than in 2024, when February had one more day on the calendar. Without taking into account the effect of the 29th, gross demand would grow by 1.4%.

In the first two months of 2025, in gross terms, electricity demand was 42,779 GWh, 0.2% higher than in the same period in 2024.

This February, renewables generated 11,543 GWh and reached a share of 54.1% of the total, while 76.3% of the electricity was produced without emitting equivalent CO2.

The first source of production for the month was nuclear, with a share of 22.1%, followed by hydroelectric power, which grew by 41.6% and reached a share of 20.2%. These were followed by wind power (17.3%), solar photovoltaic power (14%) – which grew by 14.3% – and the combined cycle, which accounted for 13.8% of the total.

In addition, of the total energy, a total of 237 GWh was supplied to storage facilities and 1,214 GWh was scheduled to export energy to our neighbouring countries, thus allowing for greater use of the energy generated by renewable technologies.

The electrical system in the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands

In the Balearic Islands, electricity demand in February was 0.5% higher than in the same month in 2024, once the effects of working hours and temperatures were taken into account. Gross demand is estimated at 422,796 MWh, 3.1% higher than the previous year.

In the first two months of 2025, 881,943 MWh of electricity demand were recorded in the Balearic Islands, 2.6% higher than that recorded in the same period of the previous year.

In terms of generation, the combined cycle, with 61% of the energy produced in the Balearic Islands, was the main source of energy for the islands this month. For its part, renewable energy generated in the Balearic community represented 12.7% of the total. Renewable production in the Balearic Islands grew by 15.4% in January compared to the same month of the previous year.

In addition, during this month of February, the submarine link between the Peninsula and Mallorca contributed to covering 21.6% of the Balearic electricity demand.

In the Canary Islands, the demand for electricity fell by 3.2% compared to the same month in 2024, taking into account the effects of working hours and temperatures. In gross terms, the demand was 677,632 MWh, 2.9% lower than in February 2024, which had 29 days in its calendar.

In the first two months of the year, the Canary Islands have registered an accumulated demand of 1,433,986 MWh, 0.9% lower than in the same period in 2024.

As for electricity generation in the Canary Islands, the combined cycle, with 39.2% of the total, was also the main source in February. Renewables reached a share of 21% of production by generating 142,420 MWh, 3.7% more than in the same month of the previous year. For its part, wind energy contributed 16.1% of the total during this month.