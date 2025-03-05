UK unlocks floating offshore wind power with major investment for Scottish port

The expansion of Port of Cromarty Firth will make it the first port able to make floating offshore wind turbines on site and at scale in the UK, backed by a grant from the Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme (FLOWMIS).

Grant funding from UK government into Scotland’s floating offshore wind sector to drive growth and create hundreds of jobs

when fully developed, the port is expected to support up to 1,000 highly skilled jobs

Port of Cromarty Firth to become the UK’s first port able to make floating offshore wind turbines at scale – representing the next step of government’s Plan for Change to deliver clean power

The Port of Cromarty Firth in Scotland will be a major hub for the UK’s world-leading floating offshore wind industry, as the UK government announces over £55 million for its expansion – creating hundreds of skilled jobs and generating growth, helping deliver the government’s Plan for Change.

Offshore wind projects are crucial to delivering the UK’s mission for clean power by 2030 and to become a clean energy superpower. The UK is already home to the largest grid-connected floating offshore wind farm in the world, with a further 30GW in the pipeline, and the latest statistics showing that wind generated more power than gas last year.

The expansion of Port of Cromarty Firth will make it the first port able to make floating offshore wind turbines on site and at scale in the UK, backed by a grant from the Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme (FLOWMIS).

This initial financial backing from the UK government paves the way for the port to secure match-funding from other investors, with the port expected to become operational by the start of 2028.

Construction work on the port’s expansion is expected to create up to 320 jobs. When fully developed, the port is expected to support up to 1,000 skilled jobs in the construction, installation and operational support of offshore and floating offshore wind – such as crane operators, marine engineers, and people working on the vessels towing the turbines out to sea.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said:

Communities in Scotland and across the country should be powered by reliable, home-grown, clean energy from British coastlines – this is how we reduce our reliance on unstable fossil fuel markets and bring down energy bills for good. That’s why the government is getting on with building the infrastructure needed to roll out clean energy quickly, creating skilled jobs in local communities and driving growth – the priority in our Plan for Change. The UK is already a world leader in floating offshore wind, but this support for Cromarty Firth will take us even further – creating hundreds of jobs in Scotland and delivering energy security for the UK.

Scottish Secretary, Ian Murray, said:

Scotland is a key part of making the UK a global leader in clean energy and this investment is a significant vote of confidence in the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and the surrounding area. Through our Plan for Change the UK government is paving the way for cutting-edge floating offshore wind technology while also helping to create highly skilled jobs and drive economic growth.

Alex Campbell, Port of Cromarty Firth Chief Executive, said:

The Port is delighted that FLOWMIS funding has been secured for our ambitious Phase 5 expansion, which is a critical step towards creating the UK’s first custom-built floating offshore wind integration port. We believe this confirmation by the UK government shows the faith in our Trust Port status to deliver jobs and economic growth locally and nationally, and that the certainty from this announcement will unlock further investment in other Ports across the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport to boost their complementary plans.

The £55.7 million grant award is the latest step taken by the government to deliver clean power by 2030 and support growth. The government also launched the Clean Industry Bonus, incentivising offshore wind developers to invest in cleaner supply chains and create jobs in industrial communities.

FLOWMIS was launched in 2023, designed to provide grants to ports to support development of port infrastructure needed for deployment of floating offshore wind at scale. The Port of Cromarty Firth is one of two ports selected for funding, with plans for the second shortlisted port, Port Talbot, under development.

The Port of Cromarty Firth estimates that between 280 – 1,000 FTE jobs will be created when the port becomes fully operational.