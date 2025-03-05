EDF Renewables and Masdar sign PPA with Soluna to supply wind energy

EDF Renewables North America and Masdar have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Soluna Holdings to supply up to 166 MW of wind energy from the Las Majadas Wind Project to a new Soluna data center.

The data center, named Project Kati, will use behind-the-meter power from the wind project, reducing strain on the grid and enhancing energy efficiency. This agreement addresses transmission constraints and provides clean power for AI and other advanced computing applications.

The demand for data center electricity is rising, with renewables playing a key role in meeting sustainability targets. The Las Majadas Wind Project, located in Texas, has a total capacity of 273 MW and has been operational since 2021.