Clean Energy Dominates in 2024

93% of new energy capacity that came online last year was solar, wind, and storage. 49 GW of clean energy installed in 2024. Clean energy in the U.S. surpasses 300 GW of overall capacity.

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today released its Snapshot of Clean Power in 2024, a preview of the upcoming full Clean Power Annual Market Report that shows a dominant year for clean energy in 2024. The data from ACP demonstrates an industry entering a new chapter with incredible momentum.

The clean energy industry shattered records in 2024, deploying an unprecedented 49 GW of capacity—a remarkable 33% increase over the previous record of 37 GW set in 2023. This dramatic acceleration reflects the industry’s extraordinary momentum: after taking more than 40 years to build the first 200 GW of utility-scale clean power capacity, it took just three years to build an additional 100 GW (2022-2024). With total clean energy capacity now reaching 313 GW connected to the U.S. grid, these installations are delivering reliable power to millions of American homes and businesses nationwide.

“The only way to meet skyrocketing energy demand is to embrace all American energy resources. The clean energy sector’s dominant performance in 2024 demonstrates the unique role clean power is playing in bringing electricity online now to support increased manufacturing and data centers. Reliable energy depends on reliable policy,” said ACP CEO Jason Grumet. “Our nation’s economic growth and digital dominance require aggressive pursuit of a true all of the above energy strategy.”

Key Highlights:

New Capacity: 93% of new energy capacity that came online in 2024 was clean energy — exceeding the previous five-year average of 75%.

93% of new energy capacity that came online in 2024 was clean energy — exceeding the previous five-year average of 75%. Utility-Scale Solar: More than 33 GW of solar capacity was deployed in 2024.

More than 33 GW of solar capacity was deployed in 2024. Utility-Scale Energy Storage: More than 11 GW of energy storage was deployed in 2024.

More than 11 GW of energy storage was deployed in 2024. Strong Wind Pipeline: Including both offshore and onshore wind, the overall wind pipeline is 40 GW, with 20 GW under construction.

Including both offshore and onshore wind, the overall wind pipeline is 40 GW, with 20 GW under construction. Manufacturing Growth: 46 U.S. primary component manufacturing projects across the utility-scale wind, solar, and storage supply chains came online in 2024.

46 U.S. primary component manufacturing projects across the utility-scale wind, solar, and storage supply chains came online in 2024. Red States Lead the Way: Red states saw some of the fastest growth in clean power capacity 2024, with Mississippi, Louisiana, and Kentucky increasing operational capacity by more than 200% year-over-year.

A public version of this report can be found on ACP’s Clean Energy Resources page. ACP’s full Clean Power Annual Market Report 2024 will be released in April.