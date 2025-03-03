Nordex receives an order for wind turbines from Auren Energia in Brazil for 112 MW of wind power

Brazilian energy holding company Auren Energia has commissioned Nordex Group to supply and install 19 N163/5.X wind turbines. The 112 MW order includes maintenance service for the turbines for an initial period of fifteen years, with various extension options up to 30 years.

The turbines are destined for the Cajuína 3 wind farm, part of the Cajuína Wind Complex in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, in the municipality of Lajes. The 19 turbines will be installed in early 2026 and will be supplied in a 5.9 MW operating mode on 120-metre concrete towers. Commissioning is planned for autumn 2026.

In recent years, the Nordex Group has already delivered and installed a total of 120 N163/5.X turbines totalling 684 MW for the Cajuína 1 and Cajuína 2 wind farms.

Auren Energia (AURE3) is the third largest energy producer in Brazil and one of the leading energy traders in the Brazilian market, specialising in 100% renewable energy. The company operates in nine Brazilian states and owns 39 energy assets producing wind, solar and hydroelectric energy, with a total installed capacity of 8.8 GW. With a complete portfolio of energy and sustainability solutions, Auren offers products that improve energy efficiency to support companies of various sizes in both the retail and wholesale sectors. One of the company’s objectives is to contribute to the climate agenda and help companies in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Auren shares are traded in the B3 Novo Mercado segment and the company is part of the B3 Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) and the Ibovespa index, demonstrating its commitment to adopting best corporate governance practices and following the principles of transparency, fairness and integrity in the conduct of its business, with the aim of achieving remarkable results and leaving a positive legacy for society.

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and has generated consolidated sales of around €7.3 billion in 2024. The company currently has more than 10,400 employees and a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the US and Mexico. Its product portfolio focuses on 4 to 6 MW+ onshore turbines, designed to meet the market needs of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.