Casa dos Ventos and ArcelorMittal Brasil advance the operation of the Babilônia Centro wind power plant

Casa dos Ventos, a leader in renewable energy generation and a protagonist of the Brazilian energy transition, and ArcelorMittal Brasil, the largest steel producer in the country, announce the entry into commercial operation of the Babilônia Centro Wind Complex, built and operated by both companies. The project, located in Bahia, already has 28 wind turbines in operation, out of a total of 123. This represents an advance of 13 weeks with respect to the original project schedule.

The advance, approved in January by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), reinforces Casa dos Ventos’ track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, which is possible thanks to close management with suppliers, a highly qualified technical team and solid planning. “The anticipation of the operation, the result of our constant search for efficiency and commitment to excellence, positions Casa dos Ventos as a reference in the renewable energy market. Our knowledge of the sector and the quality of our team were fundamental to this result,” highlights Lucas Araripe, CEO of Casa dos Ventos.

“The Babilônia Centro Wind Complex demonstrates ArcelorMittal’s commitment to decarbonisation through the application of renewable energy in its production process. At a global level, the Group was a pioneer in the sector by setting the global goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. On this path, the energy transition is a fundamental step, which is why we have increased our investments in energy projects in Brazil, totalling R$ 5.8 billion,” says Jefferson De Paula, President of ArcelorMittal Brasil and CEO of Aços Longos e Mineração LATAM. “We are also proud to see our XCarb steel, with a low carbon footprint, used in the construction of a project of this importance.”

During peak construction, more than 1,400 professionals are involved, driving job creation and boosting the local economy. In total, the project will generate more than 4,500 direct and indirect jobs.

The foundations of the wind turbines of this wind farm are made with ArcelorMittal 50 S XCarb rebar, a low-carbon steel produced exclusively by the company in its plants in Brazil.

The production of ArcelorMittal 50 S XCarb uses 100% metal scrap as raw material in its composition and 100% renewable electrical energy, which guarantees a reduction of around 60% of emissions compared to the company’s traditional rebar. This special production classifies the rod in the “XCarb – Recycled and Produced in a Renewable Way” category.

The Babilônia Centro Wind Farm will be transformed into a hybrid with an additional solar plant, reaching a total installed capacity of 800 MW once completed. The completion of the project will integrate hybridisation of on-site power generation, combining wind and solar sources to optimise production and ensure greater efficiency. In addition to accelerating the energy transition, hybrid complexes also maximise the use of energy connection and distribution infrastructures.