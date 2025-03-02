Electric Hydrogen selects Ingeteam for green hydrogen projects in Europe

Electric Hydrogen, a US manufacturer of large-scale, cost-competitive electrolyzers have selected Ingeteam, an established leader in power conversion systems with manufacturing in Europe, for its projects. Ingeteam’s best-in-class power systems have been successfully commissioned at Electric Hydrogen’s plants in San Jose, California and Devens, Massachusetts and now will supply rectifier systems to Electric Hydrogen for integration into its complete solution 100 megawatt (MW) electrolyzer plants in Europe.

Electric Hydrogen has a growing customer base in Europe and is committed to working with suppliers that champion the European Union’s goals of decarbonisation, industrial competitiveness and technology innovation. The collaboration between the two companies will ensure that the combined strength of both European and American manufacturing maintains its competitiveness in the growing green hydrogen industry.

“Ingeteam’s power conversion technology helps us push the boundaries of performance and cost. This collaboration, which includes extensive interoperability testing, de-risks the critical interface between electrolysis and power systems in our 100MW Plant and leverages Ingeteam’s experience and scaled supply chain” said Raffi Garabedian, CEO of Electric Hydrogen.

Power systems, which convert AC power to DC, comprise a significant portion of the cost of a green hydrogen plant today, creating opportunity for innovative cost-reduction. The two companies have co-optimized their respective system components to minimize integration risk within Electric Hydrogen’s 100MW plant. Through this partnership and other product innovations, Electric Hydrogen has already decreased total project costs by up to 60% compared with industry benchmarks.

“This collaboration with Electric Hydrogen allows us to apply more than 50 years’ experience in power electronics to one of the most promising new industries. Our combined strength will enable customers around the globe to optimize costs and increase energy independence. Our technology is purpose-built for industrial applications, and we are proud to support Electric Hydrogen’s effort to drive down the cost of clean hydrogen for customers in Spain, Europe and worldwide,” said Adolfo Rebollo, Ingeteam CEO.