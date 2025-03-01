Greece ranks among Europe’s wind energy leaders

Greece is in the top 10 countries in the European Union with the largest share of wind energy, according to the European wind energy statistics announced by Wind Europe, the collective voice of the European wind energy industry.

The total share of wind energy in electricity consumption in Europe was 19% in 2024. Denmark with 56% remains the leader, while Greece with 22% in electricity consumption in the interconnected system is above the European average.

Notably, according to the published data of the national operators in Greece, wind energy accounted for 24.4% of domestic electricity generation in 2024.