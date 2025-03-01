Avangrid (Iberdrola) Approaches Milestone of 10.5 GW Installed Energy Generating Capacity

Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced that it is approaching 10.5 Gigawatts (GW) in installed energy generating capacity spread across the Company’s portfolio. With assets in 24 states and growing, Avangrid’s generating capacity is capable of powering about 3.1 million average U.S. homes.

“With Americans across the country becoming more dependent on electricity, combined with the rapid growth of emerging industries like AI, the need for reliable energy has never been greater,” said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra. “Avangrid is working to meet the needs of families and businesses across the country with a portfolio of energy generation projects providing more than 10 Gigawatts of power, delivering reliable, domestically produced energy to homes, schools, and industry. With a pipeline of new projects in construction and development, we are focused every day on meeting the country’s demand for energy today and in the future.”

Avangrid owns and operates a mix of generation resources that contribute to its 10.5 GW of installed capacity, including onshore wind, solar, hydropower, natural gas, and fuel cells.

This includes approximately 3.8 GW in the West, 2.2 GW in Texas and New Mexico, 2.7 GW in the Midwest, and 1.7 GW in the East.

Avangrid’s assets are fixture within communities and deliver key economic benefits, supporting over 500 permanent jobs for operations and maintenance and paying over $50 million in property taxes last year.

Avangrid’s fleet is supporting a surge in energy demand from electrification, new manufacturing, and the proliferation of data centers. In February 2025, Avangrid announced that it is partnering with several major technology companies on eight current projects that are helping power data centers, with more projects to be constructed to meet surging energy demand. The Company’s overall installed capacity will continue to grow with approximately 27 GW of new generation in its pipeline.



