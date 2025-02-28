The Battle for Rare Earths: Who Controls the Minerals of the Future?

The map reveals the countries with the largest rare earth mineral reserves and the most abundant elements in each region.

Rare earth minerals are essential for many modern technologies, from electric vehicle batteries and wind turbines to medical equipment. A new map highlights where the main deposits of these valuable resources are and their impact on the global economy.

Rare earth minerals form a group of chemical elements used in electronics, renewable energy and defense. Their ability to conduct electricity, generate magnetic fields and strength makes them indispensable for modern industry.

Due to increasing demand, these strategic resources are driving trade disputes and mining investments around the world. Countries that control large reserves of rare earth minerals play a crucial role in the global economy.

Professor Sophia Kalantzakos, an expert in Environmental Studies and Public Policy at NYU Abu Dhabi, explains the importance of these minerals for different sectors. “They are very valuable for their various technological applications, military applications, renewable [energy] applications.”

He also highlights that despite the current availability of these minerals, China’s control over the supply chain worries Western countries. “We have enough rare earths, but because of this huge economic competition, the West has realized that China controls all the supply chains.”

While not exactly rare, these minerals are often dispersed, making their extraction difficult. The map drawn from data from the United States Geological Survey shows the main global deposits:

China: World leader in extraction and refining, with around 44 million metric tons. Main minerals: neodymium and praseodymium (used in high-performance magnets for electric motors);

Greenland: an unexplored reserve that is sparking global interest. Main minerals: dysprosium and terbium (essential for wind turbines and high-tech screens);

Ukraine: rich in strategic deposits. Key minerals: lithium and titanium (essential for batteries and aerospace structures);

South Africa and Morocco – major exporters on the world market. Key minerals: cerium and lanthanum (used in the production of automotive catalysts and optical lenses);

Brazil and Venezuela – potential sources in South America. Key minerals: yttrium and europium (used in phosphors for LED displays and lasers).

Researchers Robert Muggah of Princeton University and Rafal Rohozinski of Canada’s Centre for Governance Innovation note that control of these resources could be decisive for the global economy. “Ukraine’s mineral resources are not only essential for Ukraine’s sovereignty, but also for Europe’s energy independence and for the competition between the United States and China for technological dominance.”

They also note that access to these minerals influences geopolitical disputes. “Control of these resources is a decisive, if underestimated, factor in defining the trajectory of the conflict and will almost certainly influence the contours of its resolution.”

The minerals market is dominated by China, which worries Western powers. The United States and Europe are trying to reduce their dependence and secure new sources of supply.

In addition, the transition to sustainable technologies such as electric vehicles and clean energy is expected to further increase demand for these elements. This means that competition for rare earth minerals will intensify, shaping the economic and geopolitical landscape in the coming years.