China’s installed power generation capacity to exceed 3,600 GWh by 2025

China aims to increase its total installed power generation capacity to more than 3,600 GW by 2025, according to the National Energy Administration.

China will work to increase power output this year, keeping crude oil output above 200 million tons and adding more than 200 GW of wind power and photovoltaic (PV) generation capacity, the administration said Thursday.

According to the administration, the country’s total electricity generation is expected to reach 10.6 trillion kilowatt-hours by 2025.

Wind turbine blades are seen at a wind power equipment company in Rudong District of Nantong City, east China’s Jiangsu Province, Nov. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

In terms of green and low-carbon transformation, the proportion of non-fossil power generation capacity is expected to rise to around 60 percent, while the share of non-fossil energy in total energy consumption will be around 20 percent.

Zhang Xing, a spokesman for the administration, said that research and development of key energy technology equipment should be strengthened and reform of the energy system and mechanisms should be further pushed forward.

China will promote the development of high-quality and high-security energy to support the sustained recovery of its economy and meet people’s growing energy needs for a better life, Zhang added.